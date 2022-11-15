Love at First Lie

Tori Spelling Host

Tori is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show "Beverly Hills 90210." She is co-creator, executive producer and star of Fox's reboot series "BH90210." She hosts "@Home with Tori," a cooking show on Vizio, and stars on MTV's "Messyness," a spin-off of "Ridiculousness." Recently, she had a season-long arc on Season 2 of Will Packer's BET comedy "Bigger."



Tori was revealed as the unicorn on "The Masked Singer." In 2020, Tori was named the winner of the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off," where she competed against Bella Thorne, Diplo, Dwight Howard, Gabi Butler, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, NeNe Leakes, Travis Kelce and Adam Rippon. Tori is in pre-production for "Trick 2" and appears on Kin's digital show "Tori Tried and True." Tori is in her fourth season of the hit podcast "9021OMG," with co-host Jennie Garth, for iHeartRadio.



Tori completed her U.S. live talk show tour with Jennie Garth. Tori created, executive produced and starred on VH1's "So Notorious" and ABC Family's "Mystery Girls." She has starred in many TV movies including "A Friend to Die For," "The Mistle-Tones," "Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?" and films such as "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "The House of Yes," "Trick" and the animated feature "Izzie's Way Home." She also played fan-favorite villain Linda Lake in a recurring role on the series "Smallville." Tori’s memoir "sTORI Telling" reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since authored five more best-selling books including a children’s book and "CelebraTORI," her party-planning book. Tori has voiced roles on animated series including "Family Guy," "American Dad!" and "Jake and the Never Land Pirates."



Tori is well-known for unscripted shows including Lifetime’s "True Tori," Oxygen’s "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," "Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings," HGTV’s "Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever," TLC’s "Craft Wars," Cooking Channel’s "Tori & Dean" cooking specials and, most recently, hosting The CW's "The Look." Tori has exceptional culinary skills and won a celebrity edition of Gordon Ramsay’s "MasterChef."



Spelling is an accomplished designer with a distinct sense of style. Her children's line Little Maven featured fun, young and versatile designs for infants and toddlers, including clothing, accessories, blankets and swaddling sets for infants and clothing, shoes and accessories for toddlers. Little Maven was available exclusively at JCPenney. Tori’s high-end fashion-forward jewelry line Maven was sold at Saks Fifth Avenue and other high-end departments stores and boutiques. She has combined her love of crafting and jewelry by creating her DIY fashion jewelry line Styled By Tori Spelling and The Tori Spelling Collection of jewelry, which she sells on HSN.