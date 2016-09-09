The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood

Season 32
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S32 • E1
A Bloody Good StartSeven strangers kick off the experience of a lifetime when they move into their new Seattle house, but they have no idea seven people they have unfinished business with, their bad blood, will be moving in with them very soon.09/09/2016
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S32 • E2
Game Enough?The friendships of the original seven roommates are tested after a fun, family game night turns hostile for Robbie and Mike. A new romance between Theo and Tyara complicates their friendship, while Katrina's sister, Anna, opens an old wound.09/16/2016
- 40:50Sign in to Watch
S32 • E3
Not The Show You Think It IsBroken relationships haunt the original seven roommates when they suspect people from their pasts may be visiting the house very soon.09/23/2016
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess In SeattleThe original seven roommates are shocked when their exes, rivals, former friends, and estranged family members move into the Seattle house. Theo confronts his cousin,09/30/2016
- 40:50Sign in to Watch
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a CrowdSparks fly as former friends Mike and Peter pursue new romances with Jordan and Anna. Theo’s grudge against his cousin, Kassius, takes an emotional toll on both of them.10/07/2016
- 40:50Sign in to Watch
S32 • E6
Stacked OddsThe feud between sisters Anna and Katrina intensifies when Peter begins sleeping with Anna. Orlana reveals a secret about her former bestie, Jordan, while Jenn seeks closure from her ex, Robbie.10/14/2016
- 40:34Sign in to Watch
S32 • E7
Petered OutA scandalous hookup between Jenn and Peter has major repercussions for both of them. Tyara proves to be her own worst enemy in her budding relationship with Theo.10/21/2016
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S32 • E8
Drop the MikeMike and Jordan’s relationship sours when Mike makes controversial racial remarks in front of his roommates, inspiring Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.10/28/2016
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S32 • E9
Blood CousinsTheo hopes to repair a broken relationship with his cousin, Kassius, but a physical altercation jeopardizes everything. Sisters Anna and Katrina have a blast reconnecting, but their new bond creates tension with Robbie.11/04/2016
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S32 • E10
Surprise!Tyara confronts her former bully, Kim, but a shocking surprise changes everything for Tyara. Sisters Anna and Katrina try to mend their volatile relationship, while party girl Jenn gets too wild for her man, Peter.11/11/2016
About The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
Seven strangers move into a loft in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. But halfway through the season, their rivals -- including exes, frenemies and estranged family members -- join them.