MTV News
- 05:11Janet Reno on MTV News in 1993US Attorney General Janet Reno, the first woman to ever serve in that position, chats with Tabitha Soren in this MTV News clips from 1993.11/07/2016
- 01:20The Vampire Diaries - Exclusive ClipIn this exclusive clip from this week's episode of 'The Vampire Diaries', Alaric researches a mysterious artifact that he hopes will help in their fight to get Damon and Enzo back.11/02/2016
- 06:26See Me In My Black SkinA winning film from MTV's Look Different Creator Competition.10/14/2016
- 01:05Chris Hemsworth's Improvised Interview from 'Ghostbusters'Director Paul Feig presents a clip of the on-set improv that led to one of the funniest scenes in 'Ghostbusters'.10/13/2016
- 00:27Kate McKinnon's 'Ghostbusters' ImprovKate McKinnon improvises some reactions to Chris Hemsworth while filming 'Ghostbusters'.10/11/2016
- 01:30Shadowhunters Season 2 - Exclusive NYCC ClipThe Institute is on lockdown in our Shadowhunters Season 2 exclusive clip.10/08/2016
- 01:26Who's in the Illuminati?Mike Kelton heads to Times Square to find out.09/28/2016
- 00:53Billie Joe Armstrong & Fred Armisen in 'Ordinary World' - Exclusive ClipGreen Day's Billie Joe Armstrong plays an ex-rocker turning 40 in the new movie 'Ordinary World'.09/28/2016
- 00:00Leave Us AliveWritten by Marcus Ellsworth.09/23/2016
- 06:06American MaleA winning film from MTV's Look Different Creator Competition.09/20/2016
- 00:19Video HeadDaniel Ralston talks about his new podcast.09/16/2016
- 00:19Video HeadDaniel Ralston talks about his new podcast.09/16/2016
About MTV News
MTV News covers all the latest information about music, television, movies, special events, pop culture trends and juicy celebrity updates.