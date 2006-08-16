MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
22:04
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
The Thrill of the Hunt
Things heat up when Kyndra throws a party and Tessa and her friends show up.
08/16/2006
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Who Wants to Date a Rock Star?
Rocky throws a surprise birthday party for Tessa, and Kyndra's clique isn't feeling it, while Jessica and Cameron can't figure out where things between them are headed.
08/23/2006
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
We're Gonna Crash a Party
The holiday season is here, so Rocky and Kyndra hold dueling Christmas parties where tensions are high.
08/30/2006
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Old Friends, New Crushes
Breanna tries to make things work again with Rocky, and Chase puts on a double date for him and Kelan.
09/06/2006
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Kiss and Don't Tell
A modeling gig takes Tessa on a whirlwind trip to San Diego, where things heat up between her and Cameron, while Jessica wonders where she fits in.
09/13/2006
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Headed for Heartbreak
The romantic tensions that have been building between Cameron, Jessica and Tessa come to a head at Cameron's birthday party.
09/20/2006
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Hookups and Cover-Ups
The winter formal gets serious when Kyndra has a mystery hookup during the dance.
09/27/2006
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Spies, Lies and Alibis
Kyndra tries to squash the rumors from the winter formal with a Valentine's Day dinner party, but things get tense when Cameron shows up, and Rocky and Alex's romance reaches new heights.
10/04/2006
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
First Date, Last Date
Jessica and Cameron can't keep up with their relationship, and a new romance blooms between Tessa and Cameron's friend Derek.
10/11/2006
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
It's, Like, Breakup Season
Raquel and Alex's relationship gets rocky at a beachside bonfire.
10/18/2006
