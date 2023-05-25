Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio Cast Member

Pauly's DJ gigs provide the backdrop for the beginning and end of this family vacation, starting with an afternoon at the fam's favorite Jersey Shore club where Mike announces to the world that Lauren is pregnant again and ending with a wild night in New Orleans and a new rift between the roomies. In between, Pauly and Mike are there to support Vinny when he gets the opportunity of a lifetime in L.A. And when Mike says he wants to jump out of a plane for the baby's gender reveal, Pauly and Vinny are there to make it happen... will Lauren ever forgive them?