Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Vinny Guadagnino Cast Member

Vinny is living it up in New York City and is happy to know that his mom is only a ferry ride away. There’s a lot for the "Keto Guido" author to look forward to this season: Angelina’s finally single, he gets an impromptu audition for "Wild 'N Out" and maybe -- just maybe -- there will be a party in his honor. Get ready for Vinday!