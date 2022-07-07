Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The squad heads out on new adventures as trips to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego uncover marriage woes and open old wounds that threaten to widen the roommates' biggest rifts.
S5 • E15
S5 • E15
Old Mike vs. New MikeVinny breaks the news to his mother that he's returning to Chippendales, drama from Angelina's wedding once again pops up on gossip sites, and Pauly looks forward to a trip to Texas.07/07/2022
S5 • E14
S5 • E14
Spill the TeaNicole and Jenni try to get Deena to reveal gossip about Angelina, Pauly and Vinny go large at Madison Square Garden, and Mike and Lauren get upsetting news about their dog Mosey.06/30/2022
S5 • E13
S5 • E13
Livin' La Vida LocaVinny shows off his New York City bachelor pad, Mike tries out a new look at Romeo's over-the-top baptism, and everyone's shocked when Angelina jets off to Mexico with a mystery man.06/23/2022
S5 • E12
S5 • E12
The Lie Detector TestOn the final night of vacation, Pauly arranges for a lie detector test for the group, Angelina feels torn about her looming deadline, and Deena sets up one last family activity.03/24/2022
S5 • E11
S5 • E11
Little Big TownDeena hires a "sexpert" to guide the couples through intimacy exercises, Nicole and Deena return to their meatball origins, and Pauly and Mike plan a surprise for the final day of vacation.03/17/2022
S5 • E10
S5 • E10
The Best Party Planner EverA storm puts a temporary damper on the Floridian fun, a dance party prompts a trip down memory lane, and the crew gets some specialized help from a certified sex therapist.03/10/2022
S5 • E9
S5 • E9
Happy Birthday, Vinny!Deena and Chris's prank lands differently with each of the roommates, Nicole arrives in the Florida Keys just in time for a floating tiki bar, and Mike plans his independence celebration.03/03/2022
S5 • E8
S5 • E8
Deena's RevengeMike gossips about Angelina's sex confession while she loses her cool about her lost luggage, Pauly arrives to reunite MVP, and Deena ambushes the roomies with a murder mystery prank.02/24/2022
S5 • E7
S5 • E7
The Not-So-International VacationAngelina and Chris's dinner date turns into a counseling session, Mike makes a geographical error, Zack surprises Jenni and her kids, and Mike and Lauren have a seaside anniversary picnic.02/17/2022
S5 • E6
S5 • E6
The BlessificationAngelina struggles to process the pet psychic's dire warnings about Chris, Nicole has a funny idea for Jenni's engagement party, and Mike, newly baptized and off probation, plans a vacation.02/10/2022
Cast
Angelina PivarnickCast Member
Angelina Pivarnick
Angelina’s marriage finally hits a breaking point when she returns home from a trip to Spain with a new love interest. And when her past catches up to her, the fallout affects her friendships with all of the roomies. She’s got a new flame, a new lease on life and a new nose but the same old problems, which only escalate when Mike "The Investigation" gets involved.
Deena CorteseCast Member
Deena Cortese
The OGs take a trip to El Paso, Texas, where Deena takes on poisonous palm trees, sleep-disturbing owls, and lots and lots of wine. And the ultimate party planner is ready to take her talents to San Diego for the next big family vacation. Planning "The Meatball Show" with fellow meatball, Nicole, has Deena super excited and ready to build a she-shed/TV studio in her backyard. But all the infighting among the roomies has her stressed, and the betrayal runs deep when she realizes some haven’t been honest with her.
Jenni "JWOWW" FarleyCast Member
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Jenni is reaching new heights with her charity work for the non-profit KultureCity. Meanwhile, she’s at odds with Angelina when rumors surface that Angelina is the one who leaked the wedding speech. However, things get complicated when Jenni realizes Mike is playing both sides. Who can she trust?
Mike "The Situation" SorrentinoCast Member
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Mike celebrates Romeo’s baptism with a brand-new look and is eager to find out if blondes really do have more fun. And it’s Old Mike vs. New Mike when Angelina’s exes reach out to him with some juicy gossip. New Mike wants to stay out of it, but Old Mike can’t wait to stir things up. It’s about to get messy.
Nicole "Snooki" PolizziCast Member
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
From line dancing and ATV riding in El Paso, Texas, to raging in San Diego, Nicole brings the party. She can’t wait to bring those party vibes to the talk show world as she and Deena try to get "The Meatball Show" off the ground. Designing sets, booking A-list guests and popping bottles… What could go wrong?
Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelvecchioCast Member
Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio
Pauly D and Nikki are going strong and busier than ever touring the country for DJ gigs. Pauly hits a career-high when he takes over the world-famous Madison Square Garden with main-piece Nikki and side-piece Vinny by his side. When his tour takes him to El Paso, Texas, he invites the whole gang for a good, old-fashioned OGs trip. But in San Diego for the big family vacation, Pauly finds himself in an unusual situation: front and center in the mayhem.
Vinny GuadagninoCast Member
Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny is living it up in New York City and is happy to know that his mom is only a ferry ride away. There’s a lot for the "Keto Guido" author to look forward to this season: Angelina’s finally single, he gets an impromptu audition for "Wild 'N Out" and maybe -- just maybe -- there will be a party in his honor. Get ready for Vinday!