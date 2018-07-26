Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Surprises, tears and a few drunken blackouts between New Orleans, Las Vegas and New Jersey are in store as Nicole, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly, Mike, Deena and Angelina start a new chapter.
Cast
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Cast Member
Jenni attempts to embrace her new life post-Roger, but his underhanded tactics have her uncharacteristically emotional. And after what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina, Jenni struggles to move forward with her relationship. But ultimately, she finds a new scapegoat for her boyfriend woes in a certain Keto Guido.
Vinny Guadagnino
Cast Member
Vinny, a New York Times best-selling author, has put his stripping and fasting days behind him. Thanks to his rediscovery of carbs, he has once again found his smile. But he isn't happy for long, as Jenni redirects her scorn -- for what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina -- toward him.
Angelina Pivarnick
Cast Member
Angelina is getting married soon and everybody seems to know it -- except Angelina. Having done zero planning, the stress is starting to take its toll on her, as she's fighting with everyone, talking prenups and even holding a strange guy's hand at a bar. It's just another engagement in the life of everyone's favorite Dirty Little Hamster.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Cast Member
Mike has emerged from prison a new man: Buff Daddy Sitch. He has his old body back, and he's not afraid to talk about that and his prison experience. Ultimately, he's hopeful that soon his newfound confidence, along with some help from the roomies' "sex basket," will lead him and Lauren to have their own Little Situation.