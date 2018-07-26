Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Surprises, tears and a few drunken blackouts between New Orleans, Las Vegas and New Jersey are in store as Nicole, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly, Mike, Deena and Angelina start a new chapter.
watch highlights and more

Cast

Deena Cortese

Cast Member
Deena embraces her new role as responsible mom... except when she's wrestling Nicole, overdoing the vino and fighting with Angelina. And don't even mention the dead bunny.

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio

Cast Member
Pauly continues to DJ around the world, instigate Vinny and Angelina's drama and announce when "the cabs are here." Pauly rarely changes, but even he gets in the spirit of new beginnings as he tests the waters with a newly divorced roommate.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley

Cast Member
Jenni attempts to embrace her new life post-Roger, but his underhanded tactics have her uncharacteristically emotional. And after what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina, Jenni struggles to move forward with her relationship. But ultimately, she finds a new scapegoat for her boyfriend woes in a certain Keto Guido.

Vinny Guadagnino

Cast Member
Vinny, a New York Times best-selling author, has put his stripping and fasting days behind him. Thanks to his rediscovery of carbs, he has once again found his smile. But he isn't happy for long, as Jenni redirects her scorn -- for what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina -- toward him.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Cast Member
Ronnie continues to talk up his sobriety and responsible decisions. But despite his best impression as the "adult in the room," his frequent absences and most recent tabloid headlines have the roomies suspicious that a Ronpage could be just around the corner.

Angelina Pivarnick

Cast Member
Angelina is getting married soon and everybody seems to know it -- except Angelina. Having done zero planning, the stress is starting to take its toll on her, as she's fighting with everyone, talking prenups and even holding a strange guy's hand at a bar. It's just another engagement in the life of everyone's favorite Dirty Little Hamster.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Cast Member
Nicole might be a new mom of three, but there's always time for strippers, psychics and drag shows. Even motherhood can't keep a good meatball down.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Cast Member
Mike has emerged from prison a new man: Buff Daddy Sitch. He has his old body back, and he's not afraid to talk about that and his prison experience. Ultimately, he's hopeful that soon his newfound confidence, along with some help from the roomies' "sex basket," will lead him and Lauren to have their own Little Situation.