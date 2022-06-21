Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!
On this docuseries, Travis Mills and Rahne Jones uncover secret relationships (and the strange reasons behind them).
S1 • E10
Rick & ShanelleCryptocurrency expert Rick wants to build a future with influencer Shanelle, but his loved ones' concerns about her secretive behavior require a serious NFT (Nosy Family Talk).06/21/2022
S1 • E9
Alexia & JavyJavy is passionate about boxing and his girlfriend Alexia, but he's never let her come to a match or visit his gym, so Alexia brings in Travis and Rahne to find out why he's hiding her.06/14/2022
S1 • E8
Donald & StormiTwo years after proposing to Stormi, music producer Donald still hasn't met her friends, and he's not sure if it's because of their 13-year age difference or something more nefarious.06/07/2022
S1 • E7
Julie & CarlosJulie believes Carlos is her forever person, but she's never met his Venezuelan parents and suspects their cultural differences might be the reason he's hidden her from them for four years.05/31/2022
S1 • E6
Ed & LynnAfter being cheated on, Ed worries when his new girlfriend Lynn won't take their relationship public, so he enlists Travis and Rahne to find out what's keeping her from flaunting their love.05/24/2022
S1 • E5
Leah & Di'AndreLas Vegas personal trainers Leah and Di'Andre have been going strong for two years, but when Di'Andre stops inviting Leah to his house, she begins to suspect he's hiding something from her.05/17/2022
S1 • E4
Emma & BarryEmma adores Barry and his quirky interests, but she's desperate to know why he refuses to introduce her to his family, even though he lives with his mom.05/10/2022
S1 • E3
Sharelle & KurtSharelle doesn't get why Kurt's still not ready to settle down or introduce her to anyone in his life after two years, and Travis and Rahne realize both partners have major secrets to spill.05/03/2022
S1 • E2
Mia & KaylaMusical creatives Mia and Kayla have been engaged for a year, but Mia needs to know what Kayla isn't telling her before she walks down the aisle.04/26/2022
S1 • E1
Vivi & DiontreVivi is convinced Diontre is her soulmate and wants to begin their life together, but he always dodges when she asks to meet his family, and she's desperate to know the truth.04/26/2022
Cast
Travis MillsHost
Travis Mills
Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music radio show, "The Travis Mills Show," as well as his hit podcast "ADHD with Travis Mills." He's the cohost of MTV's docuseries "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" opposite Rachel Lindsay. Mills is the lead singer and guitarist in the pop-punk rock band girlfriends, which released their debut album in 2020 and toured in winter 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly and MOD SUN. Mills has also appeared on NBC's "Good Girls," Netflix's "Flaked," "The Coop" for Funny Or Die and Freeform's series "Alone Together." His cross-platform social media following is over five million.
Rahne JonesHost
Rahne Jones
Rahne Jones is an actor, writer, host and activist hailing from Silver Spring, MD. Jones made her professional acting debut as Skye Leighton on the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix television series "The Politician" starring alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light and Bette Midler. Jones's other credits include the groundbreaking FX series "Pose" and "After School History," Jones's own social media-based educational comedy series. Prior to becoming an actor, Jones spent four years working for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.