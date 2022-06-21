Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!

On this docuseries, Travis Mills and Rahne Jones uncover secret relationships (and the strange reasons behind them).
Travis Mills

Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music radio show, "The Travis Mills Show," as well as his hit podcast "ADHD with Travis Mills." He's the cohost of MTV's docuseries "Ghosted: Love Gone Missing" opposite Rachel Lindsay. Mills is the lead singer and guitarist in the pop-punk rock band girlfriends, which released their debut album in 2020 and toured in winter 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly and MOD SUN. Mills has also appeared on NBC's "Good Girls," Netflix's "Flaked," "The Coop" for Funny Or Die and Freeform's series "Alone Together." His cross-platform social media following is over five million.

Rahne Jones

Rahne Jones is an actor, writer, host and activist hailing from Silver Spring, MD. Jones made her professional acting debut as Skye Leighton on the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix television series "The Politician" starring alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light and Bette Midler. Jones's other credits include the groundbreaking FX series "Pose" and "After School History," Jones's own social media-based educational comedy series. Prior to becoming an actor, Jones spent four years working for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.