S1 • E1
Mr. D-PicOne guy sends pics of his man parts to his boys in group texts, and another disappears for months to play video games.11/06/2013
S1 • E2
Facebook Breakup/ StripteaseOne guy thinks it’s a good idea to break it off with his girl via Facebook, and another guy defends his right to go shirtless.11/06/2013
S1 • E3
Letting It Rip/Beer BanditIs "letting it rip" in front of the ladies a violation? Plus find out who's guilty when a roommate steals all the beer.11/13/2013
S1 • E4
Booty Thirst/Cry Me A River/Killin' Em SoftlyCan texting a girl too many times for a hook up be a violation? Is a guy guilty if he cries all the time? Find out if playing slow jams while riding with your boys means you've broken the code.11/13/2013
S1 • E5
Party Prankster/Fruity DrinksCarly from Girl Code, brings her boyfriend, Guy Code's own Chris Distefano to court for drinking like a lady. Plus, is there a such thing as pranking too much?11/20/2013
S1 • E7
Mr. Porno/BlabbermouthIs masturbating too much a punishable offense? Plus, find out if running your mouth too much means you're in violation.11/27/2013
S1 • E9
Cell Phone Snooper, Double Ply Dandy, Birthday BlockIs taking a girl's number out of your boy's phone breaking guy code? Plus, one roommate may be in violation for hoarding all the toilet paper and one friend who literally dragged another away from a hook up is brought to court.12/04/2013
S1 • E11
Perpetual Proposer/Tanning/Game ChangerIs getting engaged too many times a punishable offense? Plus, one guy has a tanning addiction, and later one guy won't stop answering his girlfriends calls even while playing baseball.12/18/2013
S1 • E12
Birthday Blues/Facebook StalkerIs leaving your boy on his 21st birthday for a threesome, a guy code violation? Plus, one guy uses Facebook to hook up with his friend's exes.12/18/2013
About Guy Court
Judge Donnell Rawlings presides over this court of brah, where alleged Guy Code violators and their accusers plead their cases with the help of comedian attorneys.
