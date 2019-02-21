Game of Clones
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Clones Are Here!In hopes of finding "the one," Pauly D of Jersey Shore is set up with six Megan Fox look-alikes, and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry puts six single Quavo clones to the test.02/21/2019
S1 • E2
Clone CulturePauly D finally chooses his one and clonely, Kailyn Lowry gets showered with flowers by her Quavo look-alikes, and Nicole Zanatta meets seven stunning Ciara clones.02/28/2019
S1 • E3
Clones Make it TwerkTeen Mom's Kailyn Lowry chooses a Quavo, The Challenge's Nicole Zanatta takes her Ciara look-alikes dancing, and Ex On The Beach's Derrick Henry meets his Gigi Hadid clones.03/07/2019
S1 • E4
Super Model CitizensNicole Zanatta's sister forces her to rethink everything, Derrick Henry holds nothing back in hopes of finding his final three, and Queen Kam searches for her king.03/14/2019
S1 • E5
Kam on the RocksThe Challenge's Nicole Zanatta and Ex On The Beach's Derrick Henry each choose their celeb look-alike, and Are You The One? star Kam Williams gets to know her remaining Rocks.03/21/2019
S1 • E6
Cara Maria and Her Man-OasThe Challenge's Cara Maria meets her seven Jason Momoa look-alikes and puts her deal breakers to the test, while Kam picks The Rock she wants to roll with forever.03/28/2019
S1 • E7
Leroy Waits for TonightLeroy Garrett gets to know seven J.Lo clones, and Cara Maria learns a shocking secret about one of her Jason Momoa look-alikes.04/04/2019
S1 • E8
Final One and ClonelyLeroy Garrett makes his final pick among his J.Lo look-alikes, and Cara Maria wants to get the last laugh against a Jason Momoa clone with a shady secret.04/04/2019