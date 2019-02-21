- 41:12
S1 • E1
Clones Are Here!In hopes of finding "the one," Pauly D of Jersey Shore is set up with six Megan Fox look-alikes, and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry puts six single Quavo clones to the test.02/21/2019
- 39:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Clone CulturePauly D finally chooses his one and clonely, Kailyn Lowry gets showered with flowers by her Quavo look-alikes, and Nicole Zanatta meets seven stunning Ciara clones.02/28/2019
- 39:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Clones Make It TwerkTeen Mom's Kailyn Lowry chooses a Quavo, The Challenge's Nicole Zanatta takes her Ciara look-alikes dancing, and Ex On The Beach's Derrick Henry meets his Gigi Hadid clones.03/07/2019
- 39:41Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Super Model CitizensNicole Zanatta's sister forces her to rethink everything, Derrick Henry holds nothing back in hopes of finding his final three, and Queen Kam searches for her king.03/14/2019
- 39:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Kam on the RocksThe Challenge's Nicole Zanatta and Ex On The Beach's Derrick Henry each choose their celeb look-alike, and Are You The One? star Kam Williams gets to know her remaining Rocks.03/21/2019
- 39:55Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Cara Maria and Her Man-OasThe Challenge's Cara Maria meets her seven Jason Momoa look-alikes and puts her deal breakers to the test, while Kam picks The Rock she wants to roll with forever.03/28/2019
- 40:50Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Leroy Waits for TonightLeroy Garrett gets to know seven J.Lo clones, and Cara Maria learns a shocking secret about one of her Jason Momoa look-alikes.04/04/2019
- 39:40Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Final One and ClonelyLeroy Garrett makes his final pick among his J.Lo look-alikes, and Cara Maria wants to get the last laugh against a Jason Momoa clone with a shady secret.04/04/2019
About Game of Clones
MTV stars date seven clones of their celebrity crush, and when they look beyond those pretty (identical) faces, each dater will discover which doppelgangers melt their heart.
Follow