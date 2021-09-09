Families of the Mafia

The Gravanos

On Staten Island, the Gravano name is synonymous with "mafia." Karen's father, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, was underboss of the Gambino crime family, and his dealings provided her a childhood in which she wanted for nothing. After the Gambino family was taken down, Sammy went to prison and Karen moved to Arizona with her daughter Karina to escape her family's reputation. Now Karen is back in New York and has become passionate about prison reform. Using her wealth of experience in the justice system, she is working hard to help her boyfriend appeal the life sentence he's serving. Meanwhile, Karina is trying to distance herself from the Gravano family legacy in pursuit of a career in the competitive world of finance, while her grandfather Sammy is launching a podcast to divulge his notorious past, causing strife within the family.