Families of the Mafia
Families of the Mafia
Two new families join the Gravanos, O'Tooles and LaRoccas in Staten Island, NY, as this series takes a deeper dive into the unfinished business lurking in families with ties to the mafia.
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 02:31HighlightS2Sammy's Surprise PartyAfter years of being locked up in maximum security prisons, Sammy is surprised with a birthday party that doubles as a festive family reunion.09/09/2021
- 03:38HighlightS2Family Time in NYC with the CutolosBilly drives through NYC with Layla and Bills while tearfully reflecting on his father's last moments on 92nd Street.09/02/2021
- 08:46HighlightS2Angela Confronts Boris in NYCAngela meets with Boris in a park, while the Cutolos, Gravanos, LaRoccas and O'Tooles each spread the love and share their gratitude for their families.12/03/2021
- 05:23HighlightS2Bills Discusses Their Gender Identity with Their FamilyBills opens up and answers questions from their parents and siblings about identifying as a nonbinary femme, their relationship and their pronouns.08/05/2021
- 04:05HighlightS2Matt Returns to the Scene of His Father's DeathMemories come rushing back for Matt when he revisits his childhood home in Staten Island, NY, for the first time since his father Billy was found dead there in 2019.07/15/2021
Cast
The Gravanos
The Gravanos
On Staten Island, the Gravano name is synonymous with "mafia." Karen's father, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, was underboss of the Gambino crime family, and his dealings provided her a childhood in which she wanted for nothing. After the Gambino family was taken down, Sammy went to prison and Karen moved to Arizona with her daughter Karina to escape her family's reputation. Now Karen is back in New York and has become passionate about prison reform. Using her wealth of experience in the justice system, she is working hard to help her boyfriend appeal the life sentence he's serving. Meanwhile, Karina is trying to distance herself from the Gravano family legacy in pursuit of a career in the competitive world of finance, while her grandfather Sammy is launching a podcast to divulge his notorious past, causing strife within the family.
The O’Tooles
The O’Tooles
Billy O'Toole's father, Italian-American mafioso William "Wild Bill" Cutolo, partnered with the Irish mafia in Brooklyn to gain power and influence in the New York underworld. Because of his volatile upbringing, Billy quickly took to the criminal lifestyle and consequently developed a distant relationship with his twin children, Joe and Taylor, who were raised by his ex-wife Jess. Despite his difficulties, Billy was working hard to re-establish a relationship with his family and was showing signs of progress before he unexpectedly passed away. While his death was ruled a suicide, Jess, Joe and Taylor are launching an investigation, as they suspect the truth could be more complicated.
The LaRoccas
The LaRoccas
Gina Larocca jumped into the drug world in Staten Island and Brooklyn, a decision that led her to serve nine months in Rikers and left her then-infant son, CP, without a mom. CP's father, Christian, is now back in the picture after serving five years for narcotics charges in upstate New York. With help from Gina, CP's aunt Trish and uncle Anthony -- who raised him amidst his parents' legal issues -- are trying to steer him away from further run-ins with the law while he navigates his relationship with Christian.
The Nayfelds
The Nayfelds
Eli Kiperman is preparing to reunite with his father, Boris Nayfeld, one of New York's most influential Russian mafia bosses who has been serving out his probation in Moscow. Eli has chosen the legitimate route and is working hard to support his mother, Angela, who continues to struggle with the idea of a life without Boris.
The Cutolos
The Cutolos
Billy Cutolo Jr., the son of once-powerful underboss William "Wild Bill" Cutolo, continues to reacclimate to life with his family after their time in the witness protection program. Billy is planning to return to New York for the first time since his father's infamous murder, to reunite with his estranged family and to tie up loose ends with his father's old associates.