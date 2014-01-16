Party Down South
- 40:03
S1 • E1
Black OutEight spirited southerners get together at a house in South Carolina to party, drink and engage in all sorts of country fun, but tempers quickly flare on the first night.01/16/2014
S1 • E2
Make Room for DaddyDaddy's drinking is a cause for concern, the gang sobers up after a chaotic first night at the party house, and Murray accuses Daddy of breaking guy code.01/23/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E3
Things Are Gonna Get WeirdLauren, Lyle and Mattie find themselves in a love triangle, and the gang starts their first day of work at a marina, then engage in some country activities.01/30/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E4
It's My BirrrdayLyle and Mattie get into a brawl near the marina and are reprimanded by their boss, the crew unite for a peculiar meeting, and Lyle gets a surprise birthday party on a boat.02/06/2014
- 39:59
S1 • E5
Did We Talk About Prison Yet?Walt clues Daddy in on an unpleasant drinking incident, the gang shares intimate stories about their personal lives, and Lyle's attempt to find common ground with Lauren flops.02/13/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E6
Mattie Goes Martha on Everybody's A…Mattie unleashes her alter ego Martha and pandemonium ensues, Tiffany has an emotional breakdown, the gang lets loose with friends, and Lyle encroaches on Lauren's space.02/20/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E7
Heartburn or Heartbreak?Lyle is plagued with severe heartburn, Lil Bit gets drunk and has a gross bonding experience with Daddy, and Mattie brings home a new guy and delights in making Lyle jealous.02/27/2014
- 41:40
S1 • E8
Cuddling Days Are OverTiffany warns Lyle that Mattie won't reciprocate his feelings, Walt helps Mattie see Lyle in a new light, and Tiffany yearns for ways to quell her sexual frustration.03/06/2014
- 40:30
S1 • E9
Rednecks in HeatMattie goes on a date with Jason, Tiffany's hormones boil out of control (and Walt finds himself on the receiving end of it), and Mattie's alter ego Martha makes a reappearance.03/13/2014
- 40:29
S1 • E10
Payback's a FishThe ladies stage an intervention to discuss Mattie's belligerent behavior when she drinks, Walt pranks the girls and they retaliate, and the gang says goodbye.03/20/2014