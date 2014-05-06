Party Down South
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Hot Mess ExpressThe cast is back under one roof to funnel beers, engage in endless country shenanigans and take over one of the top party destinations in Athens, Georgia.06/05/2014
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
We Gonna Fight or We Gonna Kiss?The guys tease Daddy, Taylor reveals mind-altering information, and Lyle insults Tiffany, so she uses his face as a punching bag.06/12/2014
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
Lil Bit of a ProblemLyle shows off his pole-dancing skills, the gang starts their first day of work, Daddy gives Lil Bit a piece of his mind, and Lil Bit threatens to leave the house.06/19/2014
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Stop StalkingDaddy and Lil Bit deal with the aftermath of their secret, Lyle and Lauren kiss and make up, Tiffany doesn't think Lil Bit's story adds up, and Walt gets lucky.06/26/2014
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Get Over MeThe gang thinks Lil Bit is running away from her problems, Daddy and Lil Bit try to move forward after their epic fight, and Daddy's friends come over for a wild visit.07/03/2014
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Love is Blind. And Drunk.Tiffany is fed up with her relationship and finds solace in the arms of someone else, and Mattie urges Daddy to rein in his anger.07/10/2014
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
I Banged Your GirlLil Bit's boyfriend Grant comes for a visit (and Daddy thinks Grant is a snooze), Murray and Walt plan a scavenger hunt, Tiffany's relationship woes end, and Martha returns.07/17/2014
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
Hurricane MarthaMattie gives the housemates a major scare, Lyle and Daddy go hunting for marlins, Daddy brings home a girl to spark a reaction from Lil Bit, and Tiffany lives it up.07/24/2014
S2 • E9
S2 • E9
I'm a Baboso, Baby!The gang brings some southern flair to Cabo, Lyle makes a fool of himself, a booty-shaking contest sours Mattie's mood, and Lil Bit questions Mattie's behavior.07/31/2014
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
Livin' La Vida MarthaMurray is over Mattie's antics, Daddy wins a drinking competition, Lil Bit celebrates her birthday and receives a spiritual gift, and Tiffany plans a birthday excursion.08/07/2014