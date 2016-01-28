Party Down South
S5 • E1
Taxicab ConfessionsThe gang brings their partying ways to Savannah, GA, where a funnel-befuddled Daddy gets pranked, Martha is evoked, and Tiffany debates giving Lyle the dirt on Santana.01/28/2016
S5 • E2
Lyle’s Achy-Breaky HeartLyle defends Santana to Lauren and Tiffany, Walt woos with a song, Daddy can't keep his blondes straight, and the group is shocked by the sudden departure of one of their own.02/04/2016
S5 • E3
She Devil Went Down to GeorgiaWhile the house is divided on Santana's fidelity, they all agree to allow her to visit, which leads to an epic, alcohol-fueled showdown when more information comes to light.02/11/2016
S5 • E4
Southern DiscomfortDaddy sustains a bar-related injury, Mattie decides it's about time she found a man, and Murray, Walt and Daddy get to pranking after the women and Boudreaux go to dinner.02/18/2016
S5 • E5
Cowboys and NinjasDaddy has some advice for Mattie's beau, Hannah's boyfriend arrives at the house with a special guest, and Lyle makes a drastic decision about his relationship with Santana.02/25/2016
S5 • E6
True LiesA Savannah ghost tour lays the foundation for a new prank, a revealing text from Santana helps Lyle make up his mind, and Mattie drops a bombshell on the household.03/03/2016
S5 • E7
Wild Lyle DownThe crew heads to South Carolina to see a NASCAR race close up, thanks to Daddy's connections, but once back home, troubling news concerning Santana puts Lyle into a tailspin.03/10/2016
S5 • E8
Watermelon, Meet LarthaWhen Lauren "gets it going" one night, the house is introduced to Lartha, while Mattie has words with Santana, and Murray's friend Chi Chi helps Tiffany forget about Bubba.03/17/2016
S5 • E9
Single on a SegwayThe men battle the women in a high-stakes Segway relay race, Murray gets lucky, and when Lyle's promise ring comes off, Mattie wonders if the time is right to make a move.03/24/2016
S5 • E10
Foul-Weather FriendThe men look for payback as they challenge the women to a paintball battle, Bubba surprises Tiffany with a visit, and Lyle and Mattie take turns partying out of control.03/31/2016