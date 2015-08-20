Party Down South
S4 • E1
I'll Show You CrazyThe roommates gear up to cut loose in the Sunshine State, but things quickly go south when tensions explode between Hannah and Tiffany.08/20/2015
S4 • E2
Blood, Sweat and BeersTiffany and Hannah make amends after their altercation, Lyle struggles with a broken heart, and Murray takes a trip to the hospital.08/27/2015
S4 • E3
Miss Martha's Wild RideMattie's anger sends the roommates on a white-knuckle taxi ride, Lauren reevaluates her relationship with Destin, and Murray and Walt launch an all-out prank war.09/03/2015
S4 • E4
It's Not a Dream, It's a VisionThe roommates prepare for their first day of work, Daddy confronts Hannah for sabotaging his chances with women at the bar, and Lyle considers his future with Santana.09/10/2015
S4 • E5
Sagin' CajunsAfter Martha comes out to ruin everyone's night, Mattie calls a house meeting to apologize, which prompts the roommates to air their grievances with each other.09/17/2015
S4 • E6
Party Down, South BeachAfter Tiffany and Lauren's boyfriends come for a short visit, the roommates decide to take a road trip to Miami.09/24/2015
S4 • E7
Gone GirlThings go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.10/01/2015
S4 • E8
The Bou to My DreauxWhen Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.10/15/2015
S4 • E9
Happy Birthday, Martha!As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.10/22/2015
S4 • E10
We Got It Goatin'Hannah struggles to accept the truth about Cody, the guys plan a special outing for the women, and the gang reflects on their time together in St. Pete.10/29/2015