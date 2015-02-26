Party Down South
- 40:33
S3 • E1
Back in the SaddleThe Louisianimals take their no-holds-barred, hard-partying lifestyle to Mississippi, where they're joined by a new roommate after no one can get in touch with Lil Bit.02/26/2015
- 40:32Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Battle of the BunsHott Dogg is getting all the attention (and the other girls are jealous), and Daddy tries asking out every girl in the house.03/05/2015
- 40:32Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
29 Going on ThirstyThe gang gets drunk and trashes a restaurant to celebrate Lyle's birthday, the Louisianimals start their new jobs, and Hott Dogg proves that she can party.03/12/2015
- 40:32Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Spilling, Spelling and SpaghettiHott Dogg tries to fix her problems with the girls by making dinner, and Daddy can't hear Lil Bit's name without getting emotional, which sets Tiffany off.03/19/2015
- 40:33Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Gettin' On and Goin' OffDaddy has many apologies to make after a drunken outburst, Hott Dogg joins Tiffany and Lauren for a girls' day, and Murray pulls a prank while everyone is out of the house.03/26/2015
- 40:33Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Between a Hott Dogg and a Hard PlaceWalt hopes to get lucky with one of Lauren's friends, Hott Dogg worries that Daddy will never get over Lil Bit, and Mattie is insulted after Murray pays her bar tab.04/02/2015
- 40:32Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Some Type O'WayEveryone meets Mattie's angry alter ego Martha, and the boys try to take Daddy out for a guys' night to get his mind off Hott Dogg, which completely backfires.04/09/2015
- 40:33Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Mixed Drinks and Mixed SignalsDaddy and Hott Dogg can't seem to get back to normal after she sees that he's not ready for anything serious, and the gang heads down to Louisiana to see their parents.04/16/2015
- 40:33Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
The Big UneasyThe Louisianimals travel to New Orleans where Mattie ends her dry spell, but the same can't be said for Daddy and Hott Dogg.04/23/2015
- 40:32Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Down This Road BeforeDaddy and Hott Dogg try to sort out their relationship on their own, but Tiffany keeps butting in because she's worried that it's just another Lil Bit situation.04/30/2015