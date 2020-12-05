MTV Unplugged at Home

- 06:25
S1 • E14
Hayley Kiyoko Performs "Gravel to Tempo" and "Sleepover"Hayley Kiyoko gets musical accompaniment from Lawrence William IV and Valerie Franco as she performs two of her favorite songs, "Gravel to Tempo" and "Sleepover."05/12/2020
- 06:03
S1 • E13
CNCO Performs "De Cero" and "Honey Boo"CNCO are #AloneTogether as they harmonize on an acoustic version of their song "De Cero" and give off positive vibes with "Honey Boo."05/08/2020
- 08:46
S1 • E12
Marcus Mumford Performs "You'll Never Walk Alone" and MoreMarcus Mumford performs acoustic versions of his song "You'll Never Walk Alone," folk standard "Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)" and Major Lazer collab "Lay Your Head on Me."05/06/2020
- 07:56
S1 • E11
Bazzi Performs "Renee's Song," "Young & Alive" and MoreSinger-songwriter Bazzi performs his songs "Renee's Song" and "Young & Alive," and covers Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," while practicing social distancing at home.05/05/2020
- 06:40
S1 • E10
MONSTA X Performs "Beside U" and "You Can't Hold My Heart"MONSTA X members Joohoney and Kihyun perform acoustic versions of the group's songs, as Joohoney sings "Beside U," and Kihyun takes on "You Can't Hold My Heart."04/27/2020
- 08:20
S1 • E9
Kiana Lede Performs "Mad at Me," "Ex" and Covers RihannaKiana Lede belts out her songs "Mad at Me" and "Ex," and performs a cover of Rihanna's 2008 hit "Take a Bow."04/21/2020
- 11:34
S1 • E8
Shaggy Performs "It Wasn't Me," "Angel" and MoreShaggy teams up with Jerry Fuentes of The Last Bandoleros to perform "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" and put their spin on Eddy Grant's 1983 hit "Electric Avenue."04/21/2020
- 16:01
S1 • E7
Jewel Performs "Hands," "Who Will Save Your Soul" and MoreIconic singer-songwriter Jewel shares helpful mindfulness tips and performs the songs "Hands," "Grateful," and "Who Will Save Your Soul" while quarantining herself at home.04/15/2020
- 12:48
S1 • E6
Finneas Performs "Die Alone," "I Lost a Friend" and MoreGrammy Award–winning artist Finneas performs his songs "Die Alone" and "I Lost a Friend," and covers Lana Del Rey's "Without You" while self-isolating in his basement.04/15/2020
- 12:47
S1 • E5
Melissa Etheridge Performs "Come to My Window" and MoreRocker Melissa Etheridge performs her poignant track "This Human Chain," along with her Oscar-winning song "I Need to Wake Up" and her 1993 hit "Come to My Window."04/09/2020
About MTV Unplugged at Home
MTV Unplugged at Home features various artists performing their top hits from their homes, encouraging MTV fans to practice self-quarantine.