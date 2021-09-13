Double Shot at Love

Kyra Carey Cast Member

Kyra is known for being self-sufficient, witty and a little blunt. Despite her cool-girl confidence, this former scene queen is still a theater nerd who loves books, and she's a hopeless romantic at heart. Kyra wants to be taken out, complimented and treated like a lady by someone who is not afraid to nerd out or be in one another's space -- even if they are both in their own worlds in the same room. Vinny has all the qualities that she is looking for, but will his quirkiness be compatible with her own?