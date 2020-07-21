- 07:47
S8 • E1
Why It's Not About Good Cops vs. Bad CopsFranchesca Ramsey breaks down the myth of the good cop and why the idea fails to address the systemic problems with policing.07/21/2020
S8 • E2
Why Prosecuting Police Is Almost ImpossibleFranchesca Ramsey discusses qualified immunity and examines how police officers can call the court system for backup after they've killed or harmed someone07/28/2020
S8 • E3
Three Hollywood Myths About PoliceFranchesca Ramsey discusses copaganda, myths Hollywood reinforces about policing and how the defund-the-police movement could help solve societal problems.08/04/2020
S8 • E4
The Racist Origins of PoliceFranchesca Ramsey looks at the history of policing and the institutions that provided a blueprint for modern law enforcement.08/11/2020
S8 • E5
The War on Drugs Is a LieFranchesca Ramsey breaks down the history and falsehoods behind the war on drugs and explains how it has fueled some of the worst aspects of modern policing.08/18/2020
S8 • E6
How to Defund the PoliceFranchesca Ramsey explains how reallocating police funds to community programs will save taxpayers money and allow specialists to handle situations police officers are not equipped for.08/25/2020
About Decoded
Comedian and activist Franchesca Ramsey tackles race, pop culture and other issues through thought-provoking sketch comedy and vlogging.
