CMT Crossroads
- 39:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E68
Leon Bridges & Luke CombsSoul singer Leon Bridges and country crooner Luke Combs team up for a live outdoor performance in Nashville and chat about how the slow jam-heavy collaboration came together.06/28/2018
- 39:54Sign in to Watch
S1 • E67
Meghan Trainor & Brett EldredgePop star Meghan Trainor and country's Brett Eldredge share the stage for one night only as they collaborate on each other's hits in front of a live audience.09/04/2018
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E69
Shawn Mendes & Zac Brown BandPop superstar Shawn Mendes and country music’s Zac Brown Band merge musical styles, join forces for a special set and candidly exchange songs and stories off-stage.10/24/2018
- 39:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E70
Boyz II Men & Brett YoungR&B group Boyz II Men and country singer Brett Young mesh their musical styles as they perform "Motownphilly," "In Case You Didn't Know" and more hits before a live audience.03/27/2019
- 39:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E71
Brooks & Dunn and FriendsLuke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.06/28/2019
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E72
Sheryl Crow & FriendsPerforming songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.09/27/2019
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E74
Gavin DeGraw & Chris YoungPop star Gavin DeGraw and country singer Chris Young share their personal stories and perform each other's hits live together, including "Not Over You" and "I'm Comin' Over."12/13/2019