CMT Campfire Sessions
Country artists swap stories with a small group of guests and perform acoustic versions of their hit songs and new music as they gather around a campfire.
Episodes & Videos
20:43
S1 • E1
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall cozy up beneath the stars to perform "Two-Step Down to Texas," "Tin Man," "I Don't Like It" and more from their album "The Marfa Tapes."
06/10/2021