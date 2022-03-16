Julie Adenuga Host

Julie Adenuga is a broadcaster and tastemaker with over 10 years of experience working across radio, TV and online, from presenting the first drive-time show on Rinse FM, to launching Apple Music's radio station Beats 1 in 2015 as the London anchor. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in the business and is not afraid to ask the difficult questions, but she also has real empathy. Alongside catching Catfish, Julie hosts the YouTube series "Julie's Top 5," a music debate show on her digital platform Don't Trust the Internet. She intends to use her influence to inspire a generation of young people, women, black girls, ethnic minorities and those from working-class backgrounds to know that working with mega-brands does not have to be a dream, but a reality in which they can thrive.