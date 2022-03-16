Catfish UK: The TV Show
U.K. hosts Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler help a new set of hopefuls confront their catfish.
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Lee & PaulLee and Paul have been chatting online for eight months, but when Paul refuses to meet in person, Julie and Oobah's investigation quickly uncovers big clues that something is wrong.03/16/2022
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Jordan and AustinJordan has already suffered heartbreak after leaving his home country due to homophobia, and he comes to Julie and Oobah because his main squeeze of two years won't meet up or video chat.03/09/2022
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Emma & HarryAfter only six months of talking with Harry, Emma has set a wedding date -- despite never having met him -- so she calls on Julie and Oobah to help finally track her dream guy down.03/02/2022
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Cole, Abbie & The FanpageCole and Abbie's TikTok success has led an anonymous fan to send unsettling gifts and it's straining their marriage, so Julie and Oobah help to uncover the identity of their catfish.02/23/2022
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Esther & TheoJulie and Oobah try to help Esther figure out why Theo, her online love of nearly a year, continues to avoid meeting up in person or video chatting despite an apparent mutual attraction.02/16/2022
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Mario & HannahMario is concerned that his relationship with Hannah -- a woman he met online eight months ago -- is too good to be true, since they both live in West London but still haven't met in person.02/09/2022
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Alex & MattAlex and Matt have been chatting for a year and are already planning matching engagement tattoos, but an incident from Alex's past is about to turn their romance upside-down.01/26/2022
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Neil & JasminOobah and Julie are amazed when Neil is willing to give fellow North Londoner Jasmin yet another chance at love when she's already stood him up a record 13 times in three years.01/19/2022
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Emma & HarlinA year into her online relationship with Harlin, red flags lead Emma to call on Julie and Oobah for help, but their investigation turns up something far worse than Emma ever expected.01/12/2022
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Tasheeka & AaronTasheeka fears that her fairy tale relationship with Aaron, a model she's only met online, may be too good to be true, so Julie and Oobah step in to help her find out the truth.01/05/2022
Cast
Julie AdenugaHost
Julie Adenuga
Julie Adenuga is a broadcaster and tastemaker with over 10 years of experience working across radio, TV and online, from presenting the first drive-time show on Rinse FM, to launching Apple Music's radio station Beats 1 in 2015 as the London anchor. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in the business and is not afraid to ask the difficult questions, but she also has real empathy. Alongside catching Catfish, Julie hosts the YouTube series "Julie's Top 5," a music debate show on her digital platform Don't Trust the Internet. She intends to use her influence to inspire a generation of young people, women, black girls, ethnic minorities and those from working-class backgrounds to know that working with mega-brands does not have to be a dream, but a reality in which they can thrive.
Oobah ButlerHost
Oobah Butler
Oobah Butler is a filmmaker, best-selling author and TV presenter who rose to fame in 2017 when he created The Shed at Dulwich, a fictional restaurant that became the top-rated venue on Tripadvisor. He did this to make a point about companies paying for fake reviews, and it dominated headlines globally. Oobah describes himself as a "truth-seeker at heart," and his work often shines a light on corruption, injustice and elitism, all in his own original and unique style. When he's not hunting Catfish, Oobah is a big supporter of soccer club Liverpool FC, and he is the best-selling author of the book, "How to Bullsh*t Your Way to Number 1," which became an LA Times and USA Today number one bestseller.