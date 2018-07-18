Catfish: Trolls

Charlamagne Tha God teams up with social media specialist Raymond Braun to find out what makes internet trolls tick and how to stop them from spreading hate speech online.
Watch Episodes

CATFISH: THE TV SHOW
Nev and Kamie Untangle Dubious Online Relationships

CATFISH UK: THE TV SHOW
Julie and Oobah Help Hopefuls Find Answers in Great Britain