Catfish: Trolls
Catfish: Trolls
Charlamagne Tha God teams up with social media specialist Raymond Braun to find out what makes internet trolls tick and how to stop them from spreading hate speech online.
- 41:21
S1 • E1
Missmiarose & MaldivaCharlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun help a female gamer and Twitch streamer confront a misogynistic troll who's been harassing her online for years.07/18/2018
- 41:22Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Camyonce & Rolling RayAfter Camyonce's Nicki Minaj fan video went viral, he became the target of a relentless troll's homophobic slurs, and now he's ready to confront his harasser.07/25/2018
- 41:01Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Ciera & Eskimo JayCharlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun help Ciera confront a troll named Eskimo Jay, who stole her selfies and made offensive memes out of them that went viral.08/01/2018