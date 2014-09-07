Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie work together remotely to investigate uncertain online relationships and help uncover the truth.
- 09:44HighlightS3 E10Banking On BroganMax, Nev and Selita Ebanks investigate an online relationship between Bianca and Brogan.07/09/2014
- 10:08HighlightS3 E7MysteriesSolana wants to find out if Elijah is the one before she commits to someone else. Episode airs Wednesday at 10/9c.06/18/2014
- 10:23HighlightS3 E6Private ChatJohn met Kelsey in a chat room, but is this romance ready to move from online to real life?06/11/2014
- 10:45HighlightS3 E5Star StruckActress Tracie Thoms gets help from Nev and Max when dealing with a passionate fan. Episode airs Wednesday at 10/9c.06/05/2014
- 10:10HighlightS3 E4Friend Or FraudNev and Max try to help Lucille figure out if the music producer she is working for is legit. Episode airs Wednesday at 10/9c.05/28/2014
- 11:32HighlightS3 E2Just The VoiceAntwane is in love with Tony, but he's tired of constantly waiting by the phone for him.05/14/2014
- 09:55HighlightS3 E1Who is Zoe?Craig has fallen in love online, but is Zoe the real deal?05/07/2014
Cast
Nev
Host
Nev Schulman is a writer, producer, social advocate and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film "Catfish" and the follow-up MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show," which he hosts and executive produces. In 2014, Nev published his first book, "In Real Life: Love, Lies and Identity in the Digital Age." It gives both his personal history and observations gleaned from his work on "Catfish." Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo are the proud parents of daughter Cleo and son Beau. Together, they host the Facebook series "We Need to Talk," on which they offer relationship advice for real-life situations in the millennial era. Aside from his entertainment career, Nev spends time supporting local organizations and charities, including New York Road Runners, the Urban Justice Center and Dance Against Cancer.
Kamie Crawford
Host
Kamie Crawford is a TV host, content producer, model and former Miss Teen USA with a love for all things beauty, fashion and pop culture. Kamie has always had a passion for investigative journalism and is now putting her own "FBI" skills to the test while working alongside Nev Schulman as the co-host of MTV's hit series "Catfish." When she's not in front of the camera, Kamie is collaborating and creating social content with major beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Swarovski, Lancôme, Dove, Rent the Runway and so many others. Working as a model in a fashion world that deems anything over a size 4 as "plus-sized" and in a digital space that often lacks inclusion has sparked Kamie to use her influence to spread the importance of body positivity and diversity in the digital sphere and beyond.
Max
Host
Seasons 1-7 – Max Joseph is an award-winning filmmaker who has made over 80 short films, numerous commercials (for clients ranging from Amazon to Nike to Samsung) and the feature film "We Are Your Friends." His nonfiction work has been featured at Sundance, Telluride, SXSW, TED and the Cannes creativity festival. He was behind countless iconic viral videos for Casey Neistat, Rainforest Alliance, Planned Parenthood and DACA. Max has given TED Talks, written articles for Vulture and GQ and, perhaps most famously, spent seven years co-hosting MTV's "Catfish," traveling the U.S. and exploring the deeper social and psychological issues that lead to the catfishing phenomenon.