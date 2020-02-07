Canada's Drag Race

Twelve of the fiercest queens in the land come together to showcase their Canadian charisma, nerve and talent to compete for the title of Canada's First Drag Superstar.
Watch Episodes

Cast

Anastarzia Anaquway

Contestant

Anastarzia has won more than 15 pageants, including Miss Canada International and Miss Gay Toronto, and she is the reigning Miss Black Continental at Large. Her drag is inspired by her Caribbean roots and heavily influenced by the American drag pageant scene.

BOA

Contestant

BOA's drag name is both her real last name and her childhood nickname, but it is also an acronym for Bitch on Arrival. Although she doesn't consider herself a comedy queen, BOA often grabs the attention of her audiences with her goofy mannerisms, quick wit on the mic and (if you put her in a three-inch block heel) a high kick and cartwheel!

Ilona Verley

Contestant

Ilona is a two-spirit indigenous artist who grew up Nlaka'pamux and strives to be the representation she wished she'd seen on mainstream media. Ilona has a strong social media presence where she stays serving monochromatic, head-to-toe pastel looks.

Jimbo

Contestant

Jimbo has a background in clowning and loves to incorporate those performance elements into her drag. As a cabaret performer, she uses stand-up comedy and singing to showcase her unique take on drag and pushes her audiences to find laughter in the uncomfortable.

Juice Boxx

Contestant

Juice Boxx is bright, bubbly, sinful and sexy with a little bit of spice. She has a BFA in visual arts from the University of Windsor and a diploma in makeup artistry and special effects from CMU College of Makeup Art & Design.

Kiara

Contestant

After quitting her job and putting school on pause, Kiara committed to focusing on drag full-time. Kiara is one of very few queens of color in the Quebec drag scene. She is proud to represent her community.

Kyne

Contestant

Kyne is a YouTube star with more than 100,000 subscribers to her channel, which focuses on her love for makeup, costumes, hair and art. Kyne was introduced to the divas by karaoke, during which she and her family loved to sing Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Lemon

Contestant

Lemon was chosen by RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour to be one of the models in her New York Fashion Week collaboration with Opening Ceremony. Lemon wants to bring the New York City drag scene influence to Canada.

Priyanka

Contestant

Priyanka is no stranger to the camera, having worked as a kid's TV host for years before she switched to a full-time career in drag. She graced the cover of Toronto's NOW Magazine in 2019 when she was voted Favorite Toronto Drag Queen by its readers.

Rita Baga

Contestant

Rita Baga is very involved in Montreal's LGBTQ+ community and was a driving force of the city's bid committee for World Pride 2023. Rita Baga has also appeared on many TV shows in Quebec, including her own reality show "Ils De Jour, Elles De Nuit," "Family Feud," "Les Jokers," "Code F" and "Bonsoir Bonsoir."

Scarlett BoBo

Contestant

Scarlett BoBo created and produces Empire's Ball, a drag competition and platform that addresses community needs and inspires the younger generation of queer youth. Scarlett BoBo went to circus school where she learned to eat fire, light herself on fire and perform aerial skills.

Tynomi Banks

Contestant

Tynomi is known as the Dancing Queen of Toronto; she is one of the most celebrated drag queens in the city. The first time her mother saw her in drag was when she performed at World Pride 2014 in Toronto.

About Canada's Drag Race Season 1

Hosted by Season 11 runner-up and Canadian local, Brooke Lynn Hytes, the Canadian spin-off serves elements of the classic fan-favorite series with the addition of a healthy dose of Canadian maple shade.

