Canada's Drag Race

Cast
BOA
Contestant
BOA's drag name is both her real last name and her childhood nickname, but it is also an acronym for Bitch on Arrival. Although she doesn't consider herself a comedy queen, BOA often grabs the attention of her audiences with her goofy mannerisms, quick wit on the mic and (if you put her in a three-inch block heel) a high kick and cartwheel!
Rita Baga
Contestant
Rita Baga is very involved in Montreal's LGBTQ+ community and was a driving force of the city's bid committee for World Pride 2023. Rita Baga has also appeared on many TV shows in Quebec, including her own reality show "Ils De Jour, Elles De Nuit," "Family Feud," "Les Jokers," "Code F" and "Bonsoir Bonsoir."
Scarlett BoBo
Contestant
Scarlett BoBo created and produces Empire's Ball, a drag competition and platform that addresses community needs and inspires the younger generation of queer youth. Scarlett BoBo went to circus school where she learned to eat fire, light herself on fire and perform aerial skills.