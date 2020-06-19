- 09:36
S1 • E6
Kristen McAtee featuring Timothy DeLaGhettoSocial media personality Kristen McAtee joins Timothy DeLaGhetto in ranking novelty phones and stuffed animals from cheapest to most expensive.06/19/2020
- 11:04
S1 • E5
Sam and Colby featuring Darren BrandYoung ghost hunters Sam and Colby try to use their knowledge of the unknown to help Darren "Big Baby" Brand divine which crystals and wearable blankets are best.06/19/2020
- 10:53
S1 • E4
Trevor Moran featuring Darren BrandTrevor Moran and Darren "Big Baby" Brand become besties while trying to sniff out grade A weed and determining if the wetter face mask is the better face mask.06/19/2020
- 10:17
S1 • E3
Ashly & Imari featuring Darren BrandDarren Brand, co-host of Basic to Bougie, and Youtubers Ashly Schwan and Imari Stuart rank condoms and toilet seats from cheapest to priciest.06/19/2020
- 11:16
S1 • E2
Saweetie featuring Timothy DeLaGhettoRapper Saweetie sits down with Basic to Bougie co-host Timothy DeLaGhetto to figure out the relative price of various press-on nails and taxidermic animals.06/19/2020
- 10:42
S1 • E1
Elle Mills featuring Darren BrandBasic to Bougie co-host Darren Brand and Youtuber Elle Mills try to rank scrunchies and water bottles from cheapest to most expensive.06/19/2020
About You Got Served
Darren "Big Baby" Brand, Timothy DeLaGhetto and their guests rate three versions of everyday items to determine how each stack up for price and quality in this highbrow/lowbrow showdown.