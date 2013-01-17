About Buckwild

Buckwild follows a group of childhood friends from West Virginia who live by their own set of rules and believe life is a playground where "whatever happens, happens." Money might be tight in their neck of the woods, but whether they're throwing a dump truck pool party or building their own human slingshot, nothing stops them from making their own entertainment. Love and relationships come and go, but their bond with family and friends is always at the core for this eccentric group where anything goes!