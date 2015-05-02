Broke A$$ Game Show
20:30
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Twerk Off
David and Derek bring big bucks and their broke a$$ brand to the streets. To win stacks of cash, they challenge people to snuggle for cash in the park, swear up Times Sq, and change construction workers into contruction twerkers
02/05/2015
20:50
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Sext & The City
After rewarding a man for doing his business in a porta-potty, David and Derek test a group's ability to lick wasabi off the window of a sushi joint. Later, they challenge an employee to send sext message to his boss.
02/12/2015
20:50
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Nuns of Anarchy
Our fearless hosts dish out hard cash if contestants are willing to cover their faces with clothespins. A girl gets an indecent proposal when she's asked to dress as a nun and steal food of diner's plates
02/19/2015
20:51
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Chew The Coop
David and Derek venture to Coney Island to give out cash, but life's no beach for contestants covered in bread who must let seagulls feast off their bodies.
02/26/2015
20:51
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Shrub and Tug
In their camouflage cameo, Derek and David scare up some contestants dressed as shrubbery. A pie-eating contest pays fat cash, and things get slippery when our hosts take a game called "Wheel of Fish" for a spin.
03/05/2015
20:50
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Cotton Candy Sasquatch
David gets dissed in a Harlem shake-up gone seriously wrong. Derek confirms the existence of a Cotton Candy Sasquatch and players get paid for answering the age-old question: "What's in my wiener?"
03/12/2015
20:50
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Nothing But Nut
The guys blow their wad of prize money getting people to part with their pride, their clothes and even their chest hair. A game of hoops turns into a literal ball-buster and the guys put some OMG into geography.
03/19/2015
20:30
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Grow A Pair
A grocery shopper mops up some cash, David and Derek invent a self-wedgie machine and later pay big bucks for two women to take a dip on a nippy day.
03/26/2015