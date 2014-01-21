Are You the One?

STREAM THE GRAMMY AWARDS® LIVE
A group of young singles looking for love mixes and mingles in paradise as they try to identify their predetermined Perfect Matches with potentially huge prize money on the line.
40:31
S1 • E1
You Can't Handle the Truth
Twenty eligible but unlucky-in-love singles arrive in Hawaii in hopes of finding their perfect matches for a chance to win $1 million.
01/21/2014
40:19
S1 • E2
The Temptation of Chris T.
Kayla connects with Ryan after his journals go missing, the challenge tests the housemates' communication skills, and a game of spin the bottle creates new potential matches.
01/28/2014
40:52
S1 • E3
A Real "G"
Things heat up between Jacy and John, the guys are challenged with identifying quotes from their potential matches, and Brittany and Adam's relationship takes a turn.
02/04/2014
40:51
S1 • E4
Karma's a Bitch
The guys' exes show up during the challenge to reveal their secrets, tensions flare between Brittany and Adam, and Ashleigh forms a connection with Dre.
02/11/2014
40:53
S1 • E5
Double Shot
Ashleigh and Dre get their shot at love, the couples scale a waterfall for the challenge, and a Truth Booth reveal puts a new spin on the game.
02/18/2014
40:56
S1 • E6
Turn the Paige
Chris T. and Shanley's relationship is put on blast, the housemates stuff their faces with unsavory shave ice during the challenge, and Kayla is at a crossroads between Wes and Ryan.
02/25/2014
40:52
S1 • E7
It's So Hard... to Say Goodbye
The house is in shambles after a potential match's trip to the Truth Booth, Wes gives Kayla an ultimatum, and Shanley is distraught over Chris T.
03/04/2014
40:52
S1 • E8
Getting Dumped On
Kayla and Ryan's relationship comes to blows, the couples hit the ropes during the challenge, and a housemate intervention jeopardizes a Getaway Date.
03/11/2014
40:52
S1 • E9
White Party
The housemates and confirmed perfect matches cut loose at a beachside party, Chris T. and Shanley's connection is reignited, and a Truth Booth twist gives the housemates more choices.
03/18/2014
41:05
S1 • E10
Rub Down with a Happy Ending
After a successful Matchup Ceremony, the housemates strategize a potential match swap, and one of the guys wins special privileges in the challenge that could tip the scales.
03/25/2014
