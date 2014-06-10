Are You the One?

STREAM THE GRAMMY AWARDS® LIVE
A group of young singles looking for love mixes and mingles in paradise as they try to identify their predetermined Perfect Matches with potentially huge prize money on the line.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 4
Season 2
Season 1
42:08
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
One Too Many
An unexpected addition changes the game, a challenge puts the couples on ice, and Paris and Pratt game the system to the disappointment of their housemates.
10/06/2014
39:41
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
The Truth Will Cost You
Tyler feels left out in the house, a beachside challenge has the guys put in work, and a trip to the Truth Booth ends in tears.
10/13/2014
40:53
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Virgin Tears
A new challenge puts the guys' tongues to the test, Ashley reveals something personal, and a getaway date creates a rift between Brandon and Christina.
10/20/2014
40:52
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Loose Lips Sink Relationships
Brandon and Christina keep hooking up on the sly, the challenge brings up the guys' sexual history, and a drunken mistake creates trouble for Paris and Pratt.
10/27/2014
40:52
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Strap Those Boots Tight
The previous night's Matchup Ceremony leaves fractures in the house, the challenge has the guys standing off in a tug-o-war, and Ellie and Anthony can't seem to get it together.
11/03/2014
40:52
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Parental Guidance
The ladies' families come for a surprise visit, Layton loses his temper big time, and a getaway pub crawl leads to new romantic connections.
11/10/2014
40:53
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Hot Salsa
A new challenge has the ladies mouthing off, a getaway-date surprise leads to new connections, and the housemates clash over their Truth Booth strategy.
11/17/2014
40:54
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Dumped
The next challege has the housemates getting sloppy, the getaway date tests Nathan's nerves, and a fight breaks out in the middle of the Matchup Ceremony.
11/24/2014
40:52
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Old Flames
The challenge has the couples learning how to stick together, Nathan and Brandon face off over Christina, and Jasmine and Alex grow closer.
12/01/2014
41:03
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
One Switch, One Glitch
The house prepares for the final Matchup Ceremony, the challenge has the guys crossing the seas, and Layton makes a choice that shakes up the whole game.
12/09/2014
About Are You The One? Season 2
