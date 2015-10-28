Are You The One?
- 01:22Sneak PeekS3 E7Sneak Peek: Hunter the Horseback RiderHunter enters cowboy-mode on a getaway date and Rashida is more than pleased. Don’t miss the next episode of #AYTO — Wednesday at 10/9c!10/28/2015
- 01:33Sneak PeekS3 E7Sneak Peek: Alec’s New ConnectionAlec and Stacey have long been considered a match, but a new girl is entering the mix. #AYTO airs Wednesday at 10/9c!10/28/2015
- 02:32BonusS3CT Encourages Diem To Remove Her WigShortly after Diem battled ovarian cancer for a second time, the couple share an emotional moment during “Rivals 2.”11/11/2015
- 01:44BonusS3Diem Reveals She Is Battling Ovarian CancerDuring “Fresh Meat,” the competitor tells her partner Derrick about her diagnosis.11/11/2015
- 01:15Sneak PeekS3 E8sneak peek: the exes surprise the houseThe #AYTO gets turned upside down when the exes drop in for a surprise visit. Don’t miss the next episode of #AYTO — Wednesday at 10/9c!11/11/2015