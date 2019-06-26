Are You The One?
- 41:48
S8 • E1
Come One, Come All, Pt. 1Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.06/26/2019
- 41:48
S8 • E2
Come One, Come All, Pt. 2Back-to-back boom boom room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.06/26/2019
- 41:48
S8 • E3
This Is TrashJustin tries to push Max outside his comfort zone, the singles compete for a romantic group getaway by playing dating trivia, and Basit struggles for acceptance.07/03/2019
- 1:02:49
S8 • E4
We Come to SlayJenna questions her future with Kai, Nour's jealousy shows, the singles meet Dionne Slay when they throw a queer prom, and Jonathan has an eye-opening experience.07/10/2019
- 41:49
S8 • E5
There Was a Fivesome?Justin opens up to Max about his fear of getting too close too fast, an impromptu orgy shakes things up, and Jenna and Kai have a hard time exploring other options.07/17/2019
- 41:50
S8 • E6
Hate to Burst Your BubbleWith the house determined to find a Perfect Match, Nour and Amber get serious about figuring out their compatibility, and Kai moves on from Jenna.07/24/2019
- 41:49
S8 • E7
Red Flag AlertRemy steps in to bust up a toxic entanglement, Jonathan tries to make amends with Basit, and the house pins their hopes on Brandon and Aasha.07/31/2019
- 41:49
S8 • E8
This Sucks and BlowsThe singles match shocking headlines to their housemates, Jenna explores her feelings for Amber while getting to know Jasmine, and another couple steps into the Truth Booth.08/05/2019
- 41:49
S8 • E9
Games Players PlayTensions flare during the house party, Paige begins to drop her guard, and the singles try to convince Kai that his flirtatious behavior is hurting others.08/12/2019
- 41:49
S8 • E10
It All Comes Down to JaxThe singles compete in a challenge that tests their communication skills, Kari and Danny try to decode the matches, and the house creates a strategy for the matchup ceremony.08/19/2019