Are You The One: Second Chances


S1 • E1
Second ChancesThe perfect matches hunt down clues in a race to be the first couple in the house, try to rebuild their relationships and get thrown off guard by a trust exercise.03/22/2017
S1 • E2
Wound Up In The VThe perfect matches compete in a mission that takes them on a healing quest, Nate gets sidetracked by a budding romance, and Devin worries about keeping his alliances alive.03/29/2017
S1 • E3
Wolf of Match StreetThe perfect matches face a mission involving selfies, rodents and Aussie animals, Gio's intensity overwhelms Francesca, and Tori tries to find out if Morgan is in it for the long haul.04/05/2017
S1 • E4
The Gift Of LoveThe perfect matches play a game of strip flip cup then go on a mission to buy thoughtful gifts for strangers, and Shanley gets in another player's head before The Choice.04/12/2017
S1 • E5
End of the LineThe perfect matches face an obstacle course that tests their communication and patience, Kaylen and Asaf confront their issues, and Devin tries to manipulate Morgan.04/19/2017
S1 • E6
Blind ChoiceThe perfect matches present homemade movies to locals, Morgan questions his partnership with Tori, and an unexpected twist is unveiled during The Choice.04/26/2017
S1 • E7
Drive Me CrazyThe perfect matches navigate a mission with one of each couple blindfolded, Mike takes advantage of a rift between Adam and Shanley, and Cameron causes a rift with Mikala.05/03/2017
S1 • E8
This or ThatThe perfect matches are tested on their physical strength and taste compatibility, Devin considers changing his strategy, and Adam's attitude creates tension with Shanley.05/10/2017
S1 • E9
Over the EdgeMorgan lets down his guard with Tori, a mission involving moving into a new apartment tests the matches' resolve, and Shanley's patience with Adam wears thin.05/17/2017
S1 • E10
The Long HaulPersonal trivia tests the matches in their final mission, Adam and Shanley's friendship threatens to become permanently tarnished, and Devin considers one final act of manipulation.05/24/2017
About Are You The One: Second Chances
Ten perfect matches from the previous seasons reunite for a chance to win love and money by competing in a series of challenges designed to test their bonds.