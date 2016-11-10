Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Prescription for Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis
Menu
Episodes & Videos
About
Prescription for Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
40:58
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Prescription For Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis
MTV teams up with multi-platinum artist and recovering addict Macklemore to go inside America's opioid epidemic, meeting those living with addiction and heading to Washington DC for an exclusive talk with President Obama on this important issue.
10/11/2016
About Prescription for Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis