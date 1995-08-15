Aeon Flux
S1 • E2
Isthmus CrypticusAeon struggles with her mission to neutralize Trevor's latest experiment involving two bird-like creatures when her partner Una falls in love with one of them.08/15/1995
S1 • E3
ThanatophobiaA couple is separated while trying to cross the heavily armed border of Bregna into the nation of Monica, and Trevor and Aeon find themselves involved in their fates.08/22/1995
S1 • E4
A Last Time for EverythingTrevor develops a way to clone humans, and Aeon steps in to stop Trevor from making a copy of double agent Scaphandra, but Trevor creates a copy of Aeon for himself.08/29/1995
S1 • E5
The DemiurgeAeon fights to send a mystical being into space, but Trevor attempts to thwart Aeon's plans to use its power for himself.09/05/1995
S1 • E6
ReraizureTrevor attempts to blackmail Aeon with photos in exchange for a narghile, Aeon rescues a prisoner and tries to help carry out his plan to destroy the narghile population.09/12/1995
S1 • E7
ChronophasiaAeon wakes up in a strange place with no memory of how she got there, Trevor tells Aeon that she's been exposed to a virus, and Aeon sets out to rescue an infant test subject.09/19/1995
S1 • E8
Ether Drift TheoryAeon and agent Lindze infiltrate a secret lab to rescue Lindze's ill boyfriend Bargeld, but Lindze loses trust in Aeon when she believes Aeon is working with Trevor.09/26/1995
S1 • E9
The PurgeAeon is sent to retrieve a behavior modification implant from Bambara, but after being shot with a tranquilizer, she fears that Trevor has implanted it into her.10/03/1995
S1 • E10
End SinisterTrevor wants to alter human evolution, Trevor's men intercept an alien that Aeon is trying to rescue, and Aeon fails to convince Trevor not to go to the alien's home planet.10/10/1995