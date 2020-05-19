Home
St. Louis Superman
26:46
S1 • E1
St. Louis Superman
This Oscar-nominated film documents the journey of Ferguson activist and battle rapper Bruce Franks Jr., who joins Missouri's conservative state legislature to address systemic gun violence.
05/19/2020
About St. Louis Superman
