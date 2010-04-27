Home
The Hills
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E1
Put On A Happy Face
Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
04/27/2010
19:54
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E2
Rumor Has It
Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/04/2010
19:59
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E3
The Elephant in the Room
Heidi throws a birthday party for her neighbor's son, Spencer disrespects Heidi's family, and Audrina is ready to take her relationship to the next level.
05/11/2010
20:07
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E4
This Is Goodbye
Heidi and Spencer's behavior leads their friends and family to make a difficult decision, and Kristin and Brody become friends with benefits.
05/18/2010
20:07
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E5
A New Bird
Kristin grows jealous when Brody begins dating another woman, and Lo sets Stephanie up on a double date.
05/25/2010
19:33
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E6
Ghost From The Past
Kristin tries to move on from Brody, Lo befriends Brody's new love interest, and Audrina has second thoughts about her relationship with Ryan.
06/01/2010
19:54
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E7
The Company You Keep
Tempers flare and Brody chooses sides when McKaela brings Kristin's old rival to a party, and Audrina withholds details of a night out.
06/08/2010
20:07
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E8
Between A Rocker And A Hard Place
Audrina's relationship becomes strained, Stephanie isn't sure she's ready for dating, and Kristin comes face to face with her rival again.
06/15/2010
19:41
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E9
Break-Up to Make-Up
McKaela's friend Allie stirs up more trouble with Kristin, and Audrina makes a decision about her relationship with Ryan.
06/22/2010
20:01
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E10
Welcome To The Jungle: 100th Episode
During a group trip to Costa Rica, Kristin tries to make Brody jealous, and Audrina and Justin Bobby are unsure where they stand with one another.
06/29/2010
About The Hills