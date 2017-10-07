Teen Mum
S1 • E1
Life as a Teen MumNaomi sets boundaries with her daughter's father, Mia prepares to welcome her first child, Chloe is insecure about her postpartum weight, and Megan feels betrayed by her fiance.07/10/2017
S1 • E2
You Ruin EverythingMegan has mixed emotions about Dylan after he is caught cheating, Mia gives birth to a baby girl, Naomi learns surprising news from Raphael, and Chloe's girls' night out causes tension.07/10/2017
S1 • E3
We Bought a HorseChloe and Jordan consider making a big purchase, Mia feels judged by Manley's family, Naomi has another run-in with Ines, and Dylan makes a grand gesture to Megan.07/17/2017
S1 • E4
Father's DayChloe takes Marley to his first modeling gig, Megan and Dylan go on a family vacation to Spain, Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum, and Mia's jealousy threatens to ruin Father's Day.07/17/2017
S1 • E5
It's My Party and I'll Cry if I Want To!Erin stops by for dinner against Mia's wishes, an unexpected guest visits Kyanna's birthday party, and Megan and Dylan's engagement party ends in tears.07/24/2017
S1 • E6
I'm Going to be a Mum... Again!Megan and Dylan move into their new home, Jordan celebrates his 18th birthday without Chloe, Mia spends a night out for the first time as a new mom, and Naomi goes on a date.07/24/2017