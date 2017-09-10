- 40:42Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Daddy Always Comes BackMia feels pressure at home, Megan and Dylan try to rekindle their relationship, Sassi plans a surprise for her boyfriend, and Chloe celebrates Marley's first birthday.10/09/2017
S2 • E2
I Deserve to Be Happy!Sassi considers starting a new career, Megan plays mediator between Dylan and her family, Amber goes to therapy with Ste, and Chloe starts house-hunting.10/16/2017
S2 • E3
Squish Bucket Chicken Nugget!Mia celebrates Marliya's first birthday, Megan feels stuck in between Dylan and her family, Sassi and Darren's relationship is on the rocks, and Chloe gets financial advice.10/23/2017
S2 • E4
Cupid's Arrow"Amber celebrates Valentine's Day with Alex, Mia tries to offer an olive branch, Jordan forgets a gift for Chloe, Megan prepares for her new baby, and Sassi struggles with her career choice. "10/30/2017
S2 • E5
I'm a Mum… Again!Megan goes into labor, Jordan goes on a guys-only trip to Amsterdam, Sassi and Zena'ya get christened, Mia tries to make it work with Manley, and Amber deals with her breakup.11/06/2017
S2 • E6
I'm DoneMegan gives Dylan the cold shoulder, Chloe learns to drive, Sassi goes on a family vacation, Amber gives Ste a birthday present, and Mia comes to a crossroads in her relationship.11/13/2017
About Teen Mum
Teen Mum follows four English women -- Chloe, Megan, Mia and Naomi -- as they experience the highs and the lows of young motherhood.
