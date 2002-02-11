- 21:29
S1 • E1
Escape to Beer Mountain: A Rope of SandAt JFK’s kegger, Abe Lincoln tries to win Cleopatra’s heart, Gandhi gets drunk on non-alcoholic beer, and Principal Scudworth gets beaten up for saying the phrase “raise the roof.”11/02/2002
S1 • E2
Episode Two: Election Blu-GalooAbe and JFK campaign against each other in the school presidential elections, which, as you might expect, leads to Marilyn Manson singing about the food Pyramid.11/03/2002
S1 • E3
A.D.D.: The Last 'D' is for DisorderWhen Gandhi is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, America’s most famous A.D.D. victim, Tom Green, teaches the school that you can’t get the disease from toilet seats.11/10/2002
S1 • E4
Film Fest: Tears of a CloneAt the Clone High Film Festival, Abe pours his heart into a movie about a football-playing giraffe, George Washington Carver and Gandhi make a mixed-race action comedy called Black and Tan, and Joan of Arc directs a bizarre, avant-garde film.11/17/2002
S1 • E6
Homecoming: A Shot in D'ArcThe Clone High basketball team doesn’t allow girls or animals to play, so Joan of Arc takes a cue from her historic counterpart and disguises herself as a boy by putting on a comically large mustache. (ESPN’s Chris Berman and Dan Patrick guest star)11/24/2002
S1 • E5
Sleep of Faith: La Rue D'AwakeningClone High tackles the hard-hitting issue of Sleepy Driving when Abe and JFK square off in a drag race for Cleo’s love, and Mr. Butlertron gets into a Battle Bots-style fight with a cocksure test-grading machine.12/01/2002
S1 • E7
Plane Crazy: Gate ExpectationsMTV’s casting department demonstrates their mastery in being to attract guest stars of the highest caliber in this episode, as Ashley Angel from O-Town visits Clone High and wins Cleo’s heart.12/08/2002
S1 • E8
A Room of One's Clone: The Pie of the StormAbe is stuck in the middle of a Civil War between Joan and Cleo when they are forced to move in together. And by “Civil War” I mean “girl fight” and by “move in together” I mean “roll around ripping each other’s clothes off.”12/15/2002
S1 • E9
Raisin' The Stakes: A Rock Opera In Three ActsJack Black guest starts in a trippy rock opera episode where the students get high from smoking raisins, and Gandhi has a bad trip where he is eaten by a live-action cat and encounters a two-headed Olsen Twins monster.01/12/2003
S1 • E10
Litter Kills: LiterallyContinuing a time-honored teen-drama tradition, a hastily-introduced “best friend” is killed and melodramatically mourned when Clone High succumbs to the evils of litter. (90210’s Luke Perry guest stars as marked man Ponce de Leon)01/19/2003
About Clone High
In this animated series, an ambitious cloning project brings historical greats back to life and sends them to high school alongside average American teens.