Broke A$$ Game Show

S2 • E1
Uptown DunkDavid and Derek return to the streets of NY to spread cash and joy toanyone silly enough to see-saw with a sumo wrestler, stuff a magnet in theircrotch or blow a cockroach into their buddy’s mouth.10/08/2015
S2 • E2
BravefartAfter popping out of serving platters to scare customers at a brunch buffet, Davidand Derek test the people of Brooklyn on their knowledge of “cornography,” and challenge friends to inflate condoms.10/15/2015
S2 • E3
Canoe York CityDerek and David ditch the cart and hop in a cash canoe for trivia with random New Yorkers, then convince strangers to streak in public for money.10/22/2015
S2 • E4
Stiff ArmIt’s the start of a great Broke A$$ day as David and Derek make some early house calls, then dupe the public as a fake local news team. Later, they help musician Travis Mills recruit more “face book” friends.10/29/2015
S2 • E5
Blow Money Blow ProblemsThe guys bring their version of Vegas to the street corner, head to the park and pay strangers to experience their first “s’morgasm,” and ask people to call in sick to work with some Broke A$$ excuses.11/05/2015
S2 • E6
Cash HoleContestants get a shot at $100 cash…if they use their tongues to get it. David and Derek stuff a lot of green inside a burrito, and take bar patrons on a literal pub crawl…pacifiers, bottles and all.11/12/2015
S2 • E7
NutflixAfter celebrating 4:20 a little early, David and Derek tell New Yorkers to kiss their A$$. Then, the guys rely on the kindness of strangers to answer the age-old question, boxers or briefs?11/19/2015
S2 • E8
Clock BlockObama lays down the beat as contestants spit their best freestyle to impress special guest Ja Rule. David & Derek make a human sushi roll, and a contestant attempts to outrun an entire football team wearing a suit made of cash.12/03/2015
S2 • E9
Who’s Behind The Meat Curtain?David and Derek give New Yorkers a peek behind their meat curtain, and then head to the park to get their balls kicked. Later, the guys treat some lucky folks to a uniquely Broke A$$ spa day.12/10/2015
S2
Holiday SpecialTis the season! David and Derek dole out holiday gifts to New Yorkers, but only if they’re on the nice list. Later they spread Christmas fear by “scaroling” unsuspecting passersby.12/10/2015
About Broke A$$ Game Show
Hosts David Magidoff and Derek Gaines challenge strangers on the streets of New York City to ridiculous games in exchange for cold hard cash.
