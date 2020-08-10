WEDNESDAYS 8/7c
Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie work together remotely to investigate uncertain online relationships and help uncover the truth.
- Latest Episode41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E19
Dianela & JoseAfter arriving in the U.S., Dianela enlists Nev and Kamie's help to get answers about Jose, a fellow Venezuelan transplant she's had a four-year virtual relationship with, but has never met.10/08/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E18
Ryan & MicahNev and Kamie help Ryan, an unemployed man using his savings to entertain a woman who is unable to FaceTime, even during quarantine.09/23/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E17
Zay & JaydaZay put her marriage on the line when she began an emotional affair with Jayda after meeting her online, and now she needs Nev and Kamie to help her uncover the truth.09/16/2020
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S8 • E16
Stephanie & DannyStephanie has been talking to Danny for nearly 10 years, but she's never met or even video chatted with him, so she reaches out to Nev and Kamie to find out what he's been hiding.09/09/2020
- 18:53Sign in to Watch
S8 • E15
Kirsten & AlexKirsten knows she was catfished, and now she's desperate to learn the identity of the person who deceived her, so she turns to Nev and Kamie to help unravel the mystery.09/02/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E14
Dustin & KeeganDustin reaches out to Nev and Kamie to figure out why Keegan, his long-distance friend, has been so hot and cold over the course of their eight-year "flirtationship."08/26/2020
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S8 • E13
Dre & CaseyDre risks his relationship with his girlfriend and daughter by pursuing suspicious and shady Casey online, then Dre's concerned brother Fred contacts Nev and Kamie looking for answers.08/19/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E11
Jason & KeithInternet sleuthing from Nev and Kamie reveals that Jason's boyfriend Keith has some notable inconsistencies across his online profiles, and that's just the beginning of his deceit.08/05/2020
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S8 • E10
Gemini & MyrandaKamie and Nev set out to help Gemini uncover the true identity of Myranda, a woman he met seven years ago with a knack for disappearing (and reappearing).03/11/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S8 • E9
Aaliyah & JaquanAaliyah has been holding out for Jaquan since sliding into his DMs a year and a half ago, but a series of canceled meetups prompted her cousin to ask Nev and Kamie for help.03/04/2020
Cast
Nev
Host
Nev Schulman is a writer, producer, social advocate and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film "Catfish" and the follow-up MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show," which he hosts and executive produces. In 2014, Nev published his first book, "In Real Life: Love, Lies and Identity in the Digital Age." It gives both his personal history and observations gleaned from his work on "Catfish." Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo are the proud parents of daughter Cleo and son Beau. Together, they host the Facebook series "We Need to Talk," on which they offer relationship advice for real-life situations in the millennial era. Aside from his entertainment career, Nev spends time supporting local organizations and charities, including New York Road Runners, the Urban Justice Center and Dance Against Cancer.
Kamie Crawford
Host
Kamie Crawford is a TV host, content producer, model and former Miss Teen USA with a love for all things beauty, fashion and pop culture. Kamie has always had a passion for investigative journalism and is now putting her own "FBI" skills to the test while working alongside Nev Schulman as the co-host of MTV's hit series "Catfish." When she's not in front of the camera, Kamie is collaborating and creating social content with major beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Swarovski, Lancôme, Dove, Rent the Runway and so many others. Working as a model in a fashion world that deems anything over a size 4 as "plus-sized" and in a digital space that often lacks inclusion has sparked Kamie to use her influence to spread the importance of body positivity and diversity in the digital sphere and beyond.
Max
Host
Seasons 1-7 – Max Joseph is an award-winning filmmaker who has made over 80 short films, numerous commercials (for clients ranging from Amazon to Nike to Samsung) and the feature film "We Are Your Friends." His nonfiction work has been featured at Sundance, Telluride, SXSW, TED and the Cannes creativity festival. He was behind countless iconic viral videos for Casey Neistat, Rainforest Alliance, Planned Parenthood and DACA. Max has given TED Talks, written articles for Vulture and GQ and, perhaps most famously, spent seven years co-hosting MTV's "Catfish," traveling the U.S. and exploring the deeper social and psychological issues that lead to the catfishing phenomenon.
About Catfish: The TV Show
As the world continues practicing social distancing, people are online more than ever looking for connections. On the first all-virtual season of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev and Kamie work together remotely to investigate uncertain online relationships and help uncover the truth.