Daily Hits
- 01:00Daily News Hit: March 16, 2017 - Jidenna Rehearses For 2017 WoodiesGaby Wilson sits down with Jidenna and talks all things Woodies.03/16/2017
- 00:59Daily News Hit: March 16, 2017 - Girlpool at SXSWGaby Wilson talks to the ladies of Girlpool about their DIY approach to music.03/16/2017
- 01:00Daily News Hit: March 17, 2017 - Young M.A Woodies HitGaby Wilson sits down with Young M.A to talk about her music and inspiration.03/17/2017
- 00:58Daily News Hit: March 17, 2017 - Yachty x D.R.A.M.Gaby Wilson gets the scoop on the track Broccoli by Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M. at SXSW in Austin, Texas.03/17/2017
- 00:59Daily News Hit: March 17, 2017 - American TeenGaby Wilson talks with Khalid about all things American Teen at SXSW in Austin, Texas.03/17/2017
- 01:00Daily News Hit: April 5, 2017 - Movie & TV AwardsGaby Wilson prepares us for the new MTV Movie & TV Awards hosted by Adam Devine.04/05/2017
About Daily Hits
Get the latest news in music, movies and current events from the MTV News team.