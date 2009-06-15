About Run's House Season 6

Hip Hop's First Family is returning to rock the house! Who's House? Run's House!

Led by patriarch Rev Run, the Simmons family once again opens their doors and their hearts to MTV's cameras, proving that a family that prays together stays together. The talented Simmons family turns on the charm for a momentous sixth season of doing what they do best: being themselves!

For five seasons, we have followed the ups and downs of this great American family, watching Rev Run and his wife Justine parent in their own unique and effective way, navigating their family with grace and class in good times and bad. Last season ended with a surprise family reunion. It saw daughters Vanessa and Angela truly living a bi-coastal lifestyle, and son JoJo throwing a record release party with his group, Team Blackout. The younger boys were there, too, with Diggy waiting to get his braces off and Russy performing a magic show. And at the heart of it all was the great Rev Run, who continues to set the standard for fathers everywhere, holding his family together with his one-of-a-kind preaching and teaching.

The sixth season of Run's House begins in epic fashion as the family heads to Hawaii for an unforgettable family vacation. After the ziplining and helicopter rides, they return to New Jersey for some classic Run's House drama and comedy as Rev seeks new missions --- from babyproofing the house to trying to be an office worker. Meanwhile, Justine overspends on the now walking and talking Miley, Russy explores identities with a passion that's charming and hilarious, becoming obsessed with weight-training and tap dancing. Diggy tries to get his blog to dominate the Internet while JoJo finds traction working under the watchful eye of Uncle Russell. Vanessa and Angela -- a couple of Daddy's Girls who have set up their lives and their Pastry shoe business in Los Angeles -- return to visit often (sometimes because Rev Run tricks them into coming home).

Watch as The Rev strikes a balance between being a father, a reverend and an icon, all in his attempt to keep rap's royal family securely grounded while living a uniquely privileged lifestyle. Who's House? Run's House!

