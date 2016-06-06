Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
MTV's Proudest Moments
Menu
Episodes & Videos
About
MTV's Proudest Moments
Episodes & Videos
About
Full Episodes
All Videos
Highlight
20:30
Ep 1
MTV's Proudest Moments
This special features some of the most famous LGBT moments, cast members and characters in MTV’s history. Famous MTV clips, commentary from viewers on their memories of watching these moments, and how they impacted their lives.
06/06/2016