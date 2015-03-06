Home
Girl Code
20:58
S4 • E1
Dry Spells, Slang, Quitting
The Girls are back! We’re talking dry spells, quitting, and internet slang. Fleek!
06/03/2015
20:57
S4 • E2
Vomiting, Pictures, The One
In this episode we’re talking vomiting, taking pictures, and when you think you’ve found The One.
06/10/2015
21:16
S4 • E3
Sexual Pressure, Being Bored, Hobbies
Things are getting serious. The girls tackle sexual pressure and how to get your man to see Taylor Swift live.
06/17/2015
21:17
S4 • E4
Being Naked, Listening, Guilt
We’re bearing it all. The girls talk being naked, listening, and feeling guilty.
06/24/2015
21:11
S4 • E5
Birth Control, Showing Off, Over Thinking
The ladies discuss the importance of contraception and how to deal with a show off. Plus, how to handle overthinking.
07/13/2015
20:51
S4 • E6
Vaginal Health, Smarts, Spoiling
The ladies promote the importance of vaginal health, being smart, and how to tell if you’re spoiled.
07/13/2015
20:56
S4 • E7
Your Phone, Having a Baby, Anger
The cast weighs in on having a baby, being angry and when it’s time to put down your phone.
07/27/2015
21:13
S4 • E8
Butts, Attending Weddings, Therapy
They’re all the rage! The girls dish on the new booty trend. Also, attending weddings and therapy. Plus three girls go shopping for wedding dresses!
07/27/2015
20:50
S4 • E9
Playing It Cool, Injuries/Getting Hurt, Parents & Technology
The cast tackles getting hurt, how to play it cool and keeping your parents up to date on technology. Also, see what happens when three of our girls become super heroes.
08/03/2015
21:12
S4 • E10
Moving Back In, Manners, Penis/Balls
The cast discusses the finer points of the male anatomy. Also, having to move back in with your parents and the importance of being polite.
08/10/2015
About Girl Code
