The Real World: Skeletons

Season 30
S30 • E1
Skeleton KeysSeven strangers move into their upscale Chicago loft to start new lives together, but they have no clue that visitors from their troubled pasts will soon be moving in with them.12/16/2014
S30 • E2
Love and Other DrugsThe roommates clash with Madison causing her to reveal a haunting secret from the past. Bruno and Sylvia's hot romance is jeopardized when jealousy unleashes their explosive tempers.12/23/2014
S30 • E3
Three WayWild partying and scandalous hookups cause major tension between the guys and girls in the house. Jason’s battle with Violetta leads to the revelation of another shocking secret.12/30/2014
S30 • E4
Blast From the PastThe roommates get the shock of their lives when the first Skeleton moves into the house. While Sylvia’s temper reaches a boiling point, Violetta leads the charge to kick out the unwelcome visitor.01/06/2015
S30 • E5
Dirty LaundryThe first Skeleton ambushes the roommates as Sylvia's past comes back to haunt her. Tony and Madison reignite their forbidden romance, but they have no clue another shocking visitor is coming.01/12/2015
S30 • E6
A Royal NightmareAfter having sex with roommate Madison, Tony receives the shock of his life when not one, but two of his Skeletons move into the house – both ex-girlfriends – creating a three-way battle to win Tony’s affection.01/20/2015
S30 • E7
All The King’s WomenTony’s game of playing three different women blows up in his face when all of them must live under the same roof. Violetta’s conflict with Madison turns physical and threatens to tear apart the entire house.01/27/2015
S30 • E8
Sarasota's FinestTwo of Violetta's skeletons from back home move into the house at the same time.02/03/2015
S30 • E9
Where's the Beef?Tough girl Nicole receives two surprise visitors who force her to face her commitment issues and grow up. Bruno clashes with the roommates before facing a Skeleton he hasn’t spoken to in three years.02/10/2015
S30 • E10
Brother in ArmsA visit from Bruno’s estranged brother, who he has not spoken to in three years, leads to mayhem as the roommates witness Bruno’s raging temper.02/17/2015