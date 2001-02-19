Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Daria
Menu
Episodes & Videos
About
Daria
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 5
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
20:27
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Fizz Ed
After Lawndale High gets roped into a marketing scheme as a result of school budget cuts, Ms. Li gets in over her head, and Daria takes a stand.
02/19/2001
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
Sappy Anniversary
Daria questions her relationship with Tom as their six-month anniversary approaches, and Jake pursues a new career with an internet start-up.
02/26/2001
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
Fat Like Me
The leadership of the Fashion Club faces a shake-up, Daria and Jane make friendly wagers on their classmates and teachers, and Quinn helps Sandi get into shape.
03/05/2001
20:36
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Camp Fear
Daria and Quinn attend a camp reunion, Trent does some soul-searching, and Jake and Helen air their grievances while cleaning the garage.
03/12/2001
20:35
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
The Story of D
Quinn and the Fashion Club look for ways to make a difference, and Daria feels self-conscious when she considers submitting a story to a publication.
03/19/2001
20:47
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Lucky Strike
A teachers' strike at Lawndale High results in Daria instructing Quinn's English class, and teachers turn to Trent and Jane for artistic advice.
03/26/2001
20:46
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
Art Burn
Jane tries to raise money by selling artwork, Trent has a hard time delegating, and the Fashion Club seeks legal counsel.
04/02/2001
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
One J at a Time
Daria feels apprehensive about inviting Tom to a dinner with her parents, and Quinn has unrealistic expectations when she decides she wants a steady boyfriend.
05/21/2001
20:43
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
Life in the Past Lane
Daria and Jane's friendship is tested when Jane dates an opinionated guy with a love for everything vintage, and Upchuck tries his hand at magic.
05/28/2001
20:42
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
Aunt Nauseam
Helen agrees to help her niece with her divorce, Jake leaves home to escape Helen and Aunt Rita's bickering, Daria avoids Tom, and Stacy and Tiffany face a fashion dilemma.
06/04/2001
Show More Episodes
About Daria