Friendzone
Episodes & Videos
About
Friendzone
Episodes & Videos
About
21:20
S5 • E1
Grace and Lindsay
Grace and Lindsay are best friends who are stuck in the Friendzone with the same guy. When they ask Dylan who he will choose, what will he do?
11/04/2014
20:50
S5 • E2
Michelle and Jamal
Michelle tells her best friend Kevin she has a crush on him. Birthday boy Jamal is ready to reveal his feelings to best friend Mia.
11/04/2014
21:20
S5 • E3
Inge and Brian
Inge will tell her long time friend, Gube, that she loves him. Brian has to confess to his best friend, Brenna, that she’s his soulmate.
11/04/2014
20:50
S5 • E4
Tracy and Brianna
Tracy reveals that he loves his best friend, Jake. Brianna wants to take a walk in Christ with best friend Gray.
11/04/2014
20:50
S5 • E5
Vish and Phil
Vish is nervous to tell his best friend Jennifer that he likes her. Phil is finally ready to confess his true feelings to BFF Gabi.
11/14/2014
20:50
S5 • E6
Hena and Kat
Timing is right for Hena to reveal her feelings to best friend Evette. Kat is scared to reveal her crush to her best friend Paul.
11/14/2014
20:50
S5 • E7
Daniella and Rahmier
Daniella tells her music producer BFF that she’s in love. Rahmier wants to come clean with his feelings for his best friend Jhordon.
11/14/2014
20:50
S5 • E8
Dave and Alvin
Dave needs to tell best friend and boss, Anais, that he likes her. Alvin wants to date his best friend Saniia.
11/14/2014
20:30
S5 • E9
Bria and Trey
Bria asks Caleb to help her set up for a date and finds out that he's the person she's actually interested in. Trey has been crushing on Courtney for about a year, and he's ready to take it to the next level.
11/19/2014
20:30
S5 • E10
J.D. and James
J.D. wants to settle down with BFF Lauren but isn't sure what she thinks. James is ready to tell Ashley about his feelings for her.
11/19/2014
About Friendzone
